NUC accredits 23 Al-Hikmah University programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation for 22 courses and one course interim to Al-Hikmah University Ilorin, Kwara.

The Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Prof. Noah Yusuf, disclosed this on Friday at the news conference on the results of 2020 NUC accreditation that took place at auditorium of the university.

Yusuf listed the courses with full accreditation as cyber security, accounting, banking and finance, petroleum chemistry, mass communication, political science and conflict management, medical laboratory science, among others and information system with interim accreditation.

He explained the implications of the accreditation given to the university, saying “a full accreditation status is valid for a period of five years.

“An interim accreditation on status is valid for two years.

“The accredited programmes have the potential of boosting enrolment for the university,” he said.

On what the denial of accreditation will cost a university,

he said, “there will be immediate ban on students admission into such programmes.

“Certificates issued to students admitted into such programmes after ban on admission will not be recognised.

“Students admitted into programmes with denied accreditation status after the ban, shall on graduation be denied call-up into the Nigerian Youth Service Corps scheme.”

Yusuf however informed the press about the uniqueness of Al-Hikmah University, making it stand out among other universities in the country.

He said that the qualities that should entice applicants to pick the university as their first choice such as seamless quality education without strikes should be their consideration.

The vice chancellor appealed to the media to support the university in its quest to provide quality education to assist the government in the delivery of its educational mandate to the Nigerian people. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...