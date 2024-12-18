NUC accredits 10 new programmes for KWASU

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 10 new programmes to be run by the Kwara State University (KWASU) effect from the 2024/2025 session.

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu in a statement on Wednesday said the approval is contained in a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh.

According to the statement, the letter was signed by the commission’s Acting Director, Academic Planning, Abubakar Girei, on behalf of the Acting executive secretary.

“The approval was based on the results of assessments from the resource verification visit carried out by panels of experts to the proposed academic programmes.

“The approved programmes include B.Sc. Estate Management, B.Sc. Geography, B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning, B.Sc. Mining Engineering, B.Sc. Marketing and B.Sc. Sociology.

“Others are B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Human Anatomy and B.Sc. Cyber Security

“The letter dated Dec. 10, 2024, noted that the programmes are to be in full-time mode while the university was urged to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes’’, Aliyu said.

She quoted the vice chancellor in a reaction to the approval, describing it as timely and a reflection of the university’s readiness to train quality human resources that will impact society.

He noted that while the approval brings the undergraduate programmes run by KWASU to 80, he lauded the staff of the institution for working assiduously to secure the approval from the regulatory commission,” Aliyu said. (NAN)