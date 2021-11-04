NTYTP Congratulates New PDP Youth Leader

The leadership of the Not Too Young To Perform (NTYTP), a leadership development advocacy group, has congratulated the newly elected Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his emergence at the just concluded national convention of the party in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade James Ezema, the NTYTP urged young people to get actively in politics to be able to contribute quota to national development.

“To protest against bad governance, unemployment, poverty in the mist of plenty and likes good but it better to get in shaping the country’s political loopholes and be part of the solutions to the national challenges.”

“There no doubt that Nigeria as a country at the crossroad, particularly ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

“It’s about time for youths to waiting for political spaces to be created for them on a plater.” 

“Now the time to struggle available political spaces, grow in popularity within our respective political parties, build capacity for leadership and take our place based on merit and political acumen.” 

“For us, the emergence of 25-year-old Suleiman as the National Youth Leader of a big political party like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a plus struggle for youth inclusion in political leadership.”
“We urge the new national youth leader of PDP to prove the party right through his performances in office.”

“He must not allow the pecks of office to control his mind but run an door administration and be receptive to ideas from fellow youths to succeed”, the NTYTP

