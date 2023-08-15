NTICE 2023 Expo: NCC set to showcase indigenous telecom achievements

By Jessica Dogo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to showcase achievements so far recorded in the promotion of indigenous content in the telecommunications sector

.

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Muoka said the second edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE 2023), is scheduled to hold in Lagos from August 22-24,2023 in Lagos.

He said that the programme is themed: “Harnessing Indigenous Content for Economic Growth: Networking to Boost Investment”.

Mouka said that the commission would mobilise stakeholders for a remarkable outing, following a very impressive showing at the maiden edition of the event in 2022.

“The NTICE is being coordinated by the commission’s Nigeria Office for Developing the Indigenous Telecom Sector (NODITS).

“It superintends over efforts for effective implementation of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of Indigenous Contents in the Telecommunications Sector, (NPPIC).

“The Expo is open to multisectoral participants, including indigenous telecom operators, manufacturers, regulators, government agencies, policymakers.

“It is also to innovators, industry leaders, startups, other actors in the telecom ecosystem, academia and global experts to showcase their products and services, innovative solutions and new technologies,”Mouka said.

He said that the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 empowers the NCC to encourage local and foreign investments in the Nigerian communications industry, introduce innovative services and practices.

Mouka said that it also promotes the participation of Nigerians in the ownership, control and management of communications companies and development of communications manufacturing and supply sectors.

He said that the NTICE 2023 is organised in keeping with the extant provisions of the NCA 2003, and to promote the four focus areas of the NPPIC.

Mouka said that the areas include manufacturing, service, people as well as research and development for innovation in line with the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the economy.

The director said that the event had continued to serve as a rare assemblage of stakeholders where diverse thoughts can be shared in contexts that advance utilisation of indigenous contents in the nation’s telecommunications industry.

He said the participation at the event requires mandatory formal registration ahead of the day of the event and the commission had created the link: www.ntice.ncc.gov.ng.

For this purpose, he said, intending participants were advised to register before August 22, 2023.

Mouka qouted the Executive Vice-Chairman Prof. Umar Danbatta, as reiterating that NTICE was Nigeria’s largest annual indigenous telecoms, tech and startups, manufacturing and innovative event.

Danbatta said that the event would bring to stakeholders the powerful connections and valuable new relationships that highlights the achievements and vast potentials of a tech-driven digital economy.

He said: “The 2023 Expo is billed to project the achievements of indigenous content by the government for the sector.

“It will also afford the participants the platform to showcase their products and services, innovative solutions and new technologies.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

