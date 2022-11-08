NTI, UBEC train teachers on learning recovery programme

By Angela Atabo

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), is collaborating with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), on training Nigerian teachers on Learning Recovery Programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the Train-the-Trainer workshop that commenced in Kaduna on Monday, will end on Nov. 25.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the Institute, Prof. Musa Maitafsir said that the workshop was to train the teachers to know how to deliver knowledge in case of eventualities.

”It is a remote learning system so as to make teachers in the country operate in line with extant global trends.

”This is part of our sustained efforts to improve the quality of Teachers in the country, with a view to empowering them to be diligent in their duties,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Zainab Shuaibu, Overseer, Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education ( SMASHE), said: ”Since learning gap had been created because of COVID-19, learning recovery programme becomes mandatory, so as to bridge it.

”Learning recovery programme seeks to ensure that pupils or students’ learning progresses even in pandemic situation, disaster or insecurity.

”The training was designed to maintain continuity of academic delivery even at the onset of severe disruption or diminishing access to essential school resources or premises.”

She said that the objective was to fashion out strategies of helping the teachers and learners to seamlessly embrace the culture of using simple communication tools like smartphones.

Shuaibu said: ” Technology has come to stay and so everybody must come to grip with the reality and make themselves relevant in the 21st century school operation.

”The workshop is now training selected teachers from the states of the North-West and South-East.

”The overall objectives of the training is to train teachers on how to use audio and multimedia tools , so as to develop micro learning lessons as open educational resources for delivery on radio and mobile phones.

”It is also to support the teachers to use the developed podcasts to achieve learning objectives in different subject areas, as well as encouraging teachers to use the podcasts.

”This is to supplement their face -to- face classroom practice in bridging the instructional gaps created by the long closure of schools as a result of the pandemic, among others.” (NAN)

