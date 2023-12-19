NTI trains 76 teachers on remote teaching, e-learning

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) Kaduna has commenced the training of 76 teachers in remote teaching and e-learning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-day training was organised by the Institute in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

The participants were drawn from 18 states under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Remote Teaching and e-learning, Strategies for Nigerian teachers.

While declaring the training open at the Institute on Monday, the Director and Chief Executive of NTI Kaduna, Prof. Musa Garba-Maitafsir, said NTI has been training teachers yearly, adding, “because the Institute is doing in the area it knows best best.”

Represented by the Institute’s acting Registrar and Secretary to Council, Hajiya Fatima Abbas-Jega, the director said that NTI has been prioritzing teacher training, upgrading and certification.

Speaking earlier, the acting Director, Examinations, Dr Ibrahim Bala, who is also the Chairman NTI -SDGs Implementation Committee, advised the teachers to start preparing and cope digitally.

She said, “This is because of the challenges being faced by the teachers as the world is changing and there should be change in the normal classroom situation.”

The opening ceremony, which was held at SMASE Red Chamber Hall, NTI Kaduna, was also attended by the Institute’s Bursar, Malam Yunusa Danbala Labaran.

Others were the newly appointed Overseer of the Department of Fields Operations and Students Services, Mrs Bilkisu Umar and a representative of Academic Services Department, Dr Dabou Terema.

The participants were urged to cascade the training to colleagues at their respective schools.

The experience of the COVID-19 that had negative impact on teaching and education in general has compelled the world to strategise and create alternatives.

NAN recalls that NTI was in 2021 designated as a ‘Centre of Excellence for Digital Literacy for Nigerian Teachers’.

This has proved the Institute’s capability to organise and train Nigerian teachers digitally. (NAN

By Moses Kolo

