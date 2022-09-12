NTI trains 4,300 teachers through constituency projects — Director

By Abdul Hassan/Bashir Rabe Mani

The National Teachers’Institute (NTI), will train 4,300 teachers across the country through constituency projects.

The Institute’s Director, Prof. Musa Maitafsir, disclosed this in an

Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Maitafsir said that the constituencies include Yola Norh, South and Girei in Adamawa and Doguwa and Tudun Wada in Kano State.

Others are: Ukwa East and West Federal Constituency in Abia, Marte, Monguno, Nganza Federal Constituency in Borno and Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in Kaduna state.

According to Maitafsir, the rest include: Safana and Danmusa in Katsina state, Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos state, as well as Fulani LGA in Yobe.

He listed the rest to include: Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Dads Federal Constituency in Bauchi state, Ogili North and South.

They also include Ede North, South and Ebedora, as well as Ejebo Federal Constituency in Osun, among others.

Maitafsir also stated that 1,850 teachers would be trained on Information, communication, language skills and effective classroom management.

He said that the training would be conducted in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs.

“By this collaboration, the Institute had so far upgraded over 10,185 teachers on the said skills,” Maitafsir, said.

The Director said that the Institute will continue to partner with all the relevant stakeholders to provide Nigerian teachers with the necessary skills and current trends in teaching and learning (NAN)

