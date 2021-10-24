NTI restates commitment to production of quality, responsible teachers

Prof. Musa Maitafsir, the Director-General of National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) Kaduna, has renewed the commitment of the institute to the production of quality, better, responsible and modern-oriented teachers for the country.

Maitafsir stated this in Maiduguri at the closing of a training for 250 teachers from Marte, Monguno and Nganzai Local Government Areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the institute, Mr Yusha’u Muhammad.

The teachers were taught “Efficient Record Management and Electronic Documentation”.

The director-general commended Rep. Mohammed Tahir ( APC-Monguno/Marte/Nganzai), for sponsoring the training.

Maitafsir said: “The MP has shown commitment to promote teacher education in his constituency, despite the vulnerability of the communities, which were plagued by insurgency.

“I am really overwhelmed to see what I have seen, to hear what I heard and appreciate what is going to be delivered.”

He said that the teachers have really benefited from the gesture, which is part of the dividends of democracy in the state.

The director-general therefore urged the teachers to reciprocate the invaluable gesture “in their own ways”.

“The main objective of the training is to reiterate the importance of documentation and record keeping in schools.

“It is also aimed at developing the skills and competency of school teachers to efficiently document and keep records of various documents according to world standard practice,” the statement read in part.

At the end of the training, the 250 teachers got N50,000 each as allowances and 50 of the teachers went home with Laptops.

The training, which was organised by the NTI, was a collaboration with Maiwada Global Concepts Limited, as Consultant, under strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols.

Maitafsir had earlier addressed the institute’s students in one of its Distance Learning Centres, Arabic Teachers College, Maiduguri, ahead of the commencement of the First Semester Examinations.

The visit was part of his nationwide monitoring exercise of the on-going First Semester 2021 Examinations for the programmes of the institute, the statement added.

While in Maiduguri, Maitafsir also paid an unscheduled visit to some centres in the state to assess the development and conduct of the examinations.

The examinations, which commenced on Friday, were part of the nationwide exercise for the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE), and Bachelor Degree programmes (BDps).

Others are Post-Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), as well as Advanced Diploma programmes and Pivotal Teacher Training Programme (PTTP).

While at the Arabic Teachers’ College Maiduguri, Maitafsir said: “What I have seen from the teachers is that they are motivated.

“The teachers, who are mostly products of Grade II, have been teaching for long.

“You are teaching just to occupy space, it is now you are going to be professional teachers.

“You are in the process of becoming professional teachers.”

The NTI boss explained that teaching is a technique that “if someone does not have it, cannot successfully do it”.

Sequel to an interactive session with the student-teachers, Maitafsir emphasised on the rules and regulations guiding examinations at the institute.

He warned that NTI would not compromise on the quality it has set for itself now. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...