NTI moves to train 18,367 unqualified teachers in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Teachers Institute (NTI) is to train 18, 367 teachers in Borno Adamawa and Yobe, Prof. Musa Maitafsir, the institute’s Director-General has said.

Maitafsir, who made this known during a three-day capacity building workshop for 65 education officers and Centre Managers on Friday in Yola, said that the training will be done in collaboration with the UNICEF.

“In our memorandum of understanding with UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Education, we reached an understanding to improve on the learning system by training the members of the management, expanded management and field officers to face and adopt the new normal situation of teaching and learning in Nigeria.

“The education officers and Centre managers are the foot soldiers of the Institute’s programmes, the more their capacity are developed, the more our delivery is improve”, he said.

He said the Institute is ready and will ensure quality in the training of the teachers.

Maitafsir commended the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu for giving the institute the opportunity for the training and charged participants to accept the the new normal by embracing technology in teaching and learning.

In his remarks, Minister of Education, represented by Mrs Lidia Giginna, Director education support services, described the training as a step in the right direction.

He charged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity given to them to acquire the online skills.

The minister said the training will equip the teachers with skills to deliver effective lessons online to unqualified teachers in the North East.

Some of the participants who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) commended the NTI for the training.

They expressed confidence to deliver effective lessons online towards promoting quality education in their respective states and country at large (NAN)

