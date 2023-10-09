NTI, JICA partner on SBMC — DG

By Deborah Coker (08035927476,

The National Teachers’ Institute ( NTI), Kaduna has concluded the necessary arrangements to collaborate with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC)project.

Prof. Musa Garba-Maitfasir, Director and Chief Executive of the Institute, said Monday that this was the outcome of a recent collaborative meeting between NTI and JICA held in Abuja.

Earlier at the meeting, of. Garba-Maitafsir, who had disclosed the support JICA had given the Institute, applauded the Japanese Government through JICA, Nigeria Office.

He reeled out to the JICA officials the efforts of his administration in renovating SMASE hostels at the Institute for conduciveness of the participants during training.

Garba-Maitafsirr said that the SMASE project was well accepted in all states of the federation, saying, ”because of its positive impact, coupled with trained national trainers , who were trained internationally.”

The Director assured the Japanese that NTI was well structured and equipped with the needed facilities and resource persons for any collaborative training.

The JICA Nigeria Office Project Adviser , Madam Kona, said they were impressed with NTI for sustaining the Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education project for more than ten years , in spite of the exit of the partner.

” herefore, as a result of NTI’s commitment, JICA wants to collaborate with NTI on School -Based Management Committee (SBMC) implementation and sustainability for quality education in Nigeria,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr. Armiya’u Malami-Yabo, Special Assistant to the Director and Chief Executive of NTI, informed the JICA officials about the Zambian 2023 Knowledge Co-creation , KCCP training Programme.

He said that it was attended by three SMASE Trainers on ” Enhancement Training of Management in Vocational Training Institutions.”

Justifying the choice of NTI, Armaya’u-Yabo, said that the Institute has made an effort in the development plan and implementation of SBMC by UNICEF in Nigeria.

It had also participated in the development of the Whole School Development Plan ( WSDP), as well as trained many teachers and education managers.

According to the report, the concern of the project, among others, is on the competency of teachers for effective teaching and learning processes.

During the discussion, Madam Mayo, the Project Consultant presented the foundational model based on the research conducted on needs assessment for the implementation of SBMC project in Nigerian schools.

The areas of focus in the project are: Leadership, Communication and Support, while it will contribute by building the capacity of Nigerian teachers through NTI on proper implementation of SBMC and its sustainability for quality education.

Meanwhile, JICA has offered NTI two slots for nominated candidates at the Institute to study for a Masters Degree in Africa Business Education, plus six months of internship.

The meeting, which was held at NTI North-Central Zonal Office , Abuja was also attended by Dr Zama Ismaila-Haliru, Konan Saori, Minami Mayu, Ja’afar Hussaini-Aliyu and Misbahu Adamu-Sani. (NAN)

