NTI D-G urges FG to sanction unauthorized teacher training institutions

By Abdul Hassan/Bashir Rabe Mani

The Director-General National of the

National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Prof. Musa Maitafsir has called on

the Federal Government to sanction illegal teacher training

institutions in the country.

Maitafsir made the call on Friday in Abuja on the sidelines of the 2022 Nationwide

Capacity Building Teacher Training Workshop organized by the institute.

He decried, ”many unauthorized organizations have hijacked the

training of teachers at the expense of mandated and professional

institutions in the country.

“There is proliferation of private firms with no business in

education and mandate to train teachers, but patronized by state and

federal government agencies in training teachers at the detriment of

the institutions established by laws.”

Maitafsir urged that the earlier these firms are regulated, the

better teaching profession will be saved from intruders in the

business of teachers production.

The Director- General said, ”over the years , the institute has been

active in the training in line with the mandate and federal government

act of 1978 that established it .

“ We have designed to train over 2000 Nigerian teachers this year ,

they will be introduced to the techniques of learning recoveries

through Basic Education Support Funds from UBEC,

“ Already, 2000 teachers from Kebbi and Sokoto states had received a

similar training by the institute in collaboration with the Commonwealth

in 2021,’’ he said.

Maitafsir further said 100 teachers would receive training on digital

literacy this year apart from 148 teachers already trained by the

institute in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

He stated that the institute had orgainsed a train -the- trainers

capacity building workshop for distance learning system centre

managers in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

“ The same training will be extended to over 500 teachers in this

type of training this year,’’ the D-G assured.

Maitfasir said that the institute had trained over 69,000 students to

become qualified and certified teachers through NCE, BED, and PGD

programmes by Distance learning system across the country.

On collaborations with Sustainable Development Goals Office, (SDGs),

Maitafsir said that the institute has concluded arrangements to train

1,850 teachers on Information and Communication skills, effective

classroom management, language and communication skills.

He thanked the Federal and state governments as well as development

partners for their contributions towards improving the quality of

teacher education in the country. (NAN)

