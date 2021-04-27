The Nigerian Tourism Development

Corporation (NTDC) has urged Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to invest more on domestic tourism to create jobs for youths.

The NTDC Zonal Coordinator, South East, Mrs Annette Ibeh, gave this advice on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

According to her, domestic tourism has the ability to create jobs and promote peace among the youths.

Ibeh said that investing in tourism would bring about social integration, youth development and promote peace.

“Enugu state has a lot of tourist attractions which if developed will help youths in the state.

”I want the government to look into these sites to develop and upgrade them. What we need now in Nigeria is peace in all ramifications.

”There will be peace if these youths who are leaders of tomorrow, imbibe tourism culture,” she said.

Ibeh commended the governor for changing the face of Nike Lake Hotel and Resorts to an international standard.

“Enugu state governor is tourist friendly and the present board of the Nike Lake Hotel he instituted has changed the hotel environment.

“They have face-lifted the hotel by changing the narrative and this is an evidence that he has interest in the development of tourism in the state.

”I want him to do same in the other tourist sites in the state,” she said.

Ibeh said there was need now to include tourism in school curriculum and syllabus to create awareness among the youths.

“This will help in what I describe as ‘start catching them young,” she said. (NAN)

