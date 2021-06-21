NTDC promises digital documentation of Kogi’s Ogidi Day celebration

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) says it will partner with organisers of Ogidi Day celebration to ensure the digital preservation of the yearly event for posterity.



The Director-General of NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Coker, said on Sunday during the celebration of the 2021 Ogidi Day in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi.



Coker said future generations would be losing something great, except the event was properly documented digitally.



“Our royal fathers, ‘Kade o pe lori, ki bata o pe lese’ (may you live long), and organisers of Ogidi Day, well done.



“This is our culture. Our culture generates arts and allows us to identify ourselves as a people.



“Except we document this event in a way that our great, great grand-children can see it this way, we will be losing something great.



“In NTDC we are growing a culture of digital preservation of our arts and culture and embodiment of what makes us Nigeria,” Coker said.



He said he was impressed with Nigeria’s rich culture of celebrating the arrival of new yam by the people of the agrarian Ogidi community.



“Coming here today, I celebrate Ogidi Day and I believe that by the grace of God, we will plan for a bigger Ogidi Day in 2022.



“I promise to be closer to my good friends and brothers, who have always stood by me even though they are from Ogidi and I from Lagos,” Coker said.



A delegation of traditional rulers from the South West, led by the Traditional Ruler (Alayemore) of Ido-Osun, Adedapo Aderemi, conferred the title of Nigeria’s icon of the visual arts on Chief Nike Okundaye.



Okundaye, an indigene of the community, was also conferred with the chieftaincy title of the Yeye Obalufon (meaning: Queen of Culture).



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured goodwill messages, singing and cultural dances.



The popular Ogidi cultural troupes, the Agbo Olode, the Olaga and the Are Iyawo entertained a large audience of local and foreign guests.



Also, the Adunni and Nefertiti, Nigeria’s leading all female folk group as well as cultural troupes from Ondo and Edo thrilled the guests with songs and dances.



The event, considered by culture enthusiasts as Nigeria’s biggest cultural show, was organised by the Ogidi Development Union and Ogidi Ela Forum. (NAN)

