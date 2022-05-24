NTBLCP reiterates TB test, treatment free in Nigeria

Dr Chukwuma Anyaike, the Director and National Coordinator, National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer,

and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), has reiterated that Tuberculosis (TB) test and treatment are free in Nigeria.

He made the emphasis during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said “anyone coughing for two weeks or more should call 3340 for free TB test.”

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that spreads from person to person through microscopic droplets released into the air.

This can happen when someone with active form of tuberculosis coughs, speaks, sneezes, spits, laughs or sings. Although

tuberculosis is contagious, it’s not easy to catch.

Anyaike, therefore, advised anyone coughing up blood or mucus, chest pain, or pain while breathing, unintentional

weight loss, night sweat and chills, among others, not to hesitate to call the number — 3340.

He called on Nigerians to spread the word and save lives to end TB in the country, cautioning that persons with active TB

disease in their lungs could spread it through the air.

He explained that “what I mean by active is that the TB germs are multiplying and spreading in the body. If you’re

in close contact with someone who has it, you can be infected.

“That’s why doctors advise those who have active TB disease to stay home and away from other people as much as

possible until they’re no longer infectious.

“If you have TB germs in your body but they haven’t become active, you have what doctors call `latent TB.’

You can’t spread the disease to others, but your doctor may still recommend that you take medications to

keep the germs from becoming active.”

The NTBLCP national coordinator also said that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), through

the STOP TB Partnership, donated new tools for diagnosis and treatment of TB in the country.

The tools, he added, were recent innovations to support the country in closing the gap in missing tuberculosis

and drug-resistant cases and help the country in the treatment of Latent TB infection.

He said “Nigeria is one of the six countries selected to benefit from the ‘introducing New Tools Project (iNTP)’,

a global initiative to increase access to new, high-quality diagnostics and treatment for tuberculosis in high

TB burden countries.”

He added that the 3.3-million-dollar iNTP tools package for Nigeria include 38 WHO-recommended rapid

molecular Truenat diagnostic systems adapted for tropical environments and used in lower-level health facilities.

Others were 10 high-tech Ultraportable digital X-ray systems with Computer-Aided Detection software (CAD)/Artificial

Intelligence (AI) for TB screening and TB preventive medicines to protect and prevent the progression of

the disease in 21,000 adults and children.

Anyaike said the new tools would be distributed to 18 states in the country, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kano,

Kaduna and Katsina.

Other states are: Bauchi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Anambra, Imo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers. (NAN)

