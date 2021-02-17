NTA to display NSE ‘Ticker Tape’ across its network

Investors and viewers of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) stations will now be able to see the daily price information of securities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The NSE Chief Executive Officer, Mr Oscar Onyema, said this at the digital closing gong ceremony hosted by the Exchange on Wednesday, to officially mark the broadcast of its Daily Price Information known as the ‘Ticker Tape’ across NTA network.

Onyema said the Ticker Tape broadcast would cover equities, fixed incomes and exchange traded funds and products to the broad generality of Nigerians via the NTA.

“At the Exchange, we remain committed to providing issuers with a platform that allows them to meet their strategic business objectives and one way of backing that commitment is making price information available across as many credible channels as possible.

“The NTA runs the largest television network in Nigeria with stations and network centres in almost every part of the country.

We are, therefore, pleased to launch the broadcast of the NSE Daily Ticker Tape across the NTA network.

“This is part of our strategy to widen our domestic investor coverage, especially to retail domestic players who accounted for about 30 per cent of equity transactions valued at N619 billion in 2020,” he said.

On his part, the Director-General of the NTA, Mallam Yakubu Mohammed, commended the NSE for positioning itself as investors choice in Africa.

“On behalf of the management and staff of the NTA, I appreciate the honour given to me to participate in the NSE’s digital closing gong ceremony.

“It is noteworthy that the NTA has partnered the capital market by providing uninterrupted dissemination of information to the public since the late 1980s.

“As the NSE supports listed companies through capital raising and investment, we have watched fortunes grow from 1961 till date.

“I would, therefore, like to congratulate the leadership of the Exchange for positioning it as the investment destination of choice, and pledge NTA’s continued coverage and commitment to the success of the activities of the NSE,” Mohammed said.

The Doyen of the capital market, Alhaji Rasheed Yussuf, on behalf of the dealing members, congratulated the NSE and the NTA for ensuring that the investing public were kept abreast of happenings in the NSE.

“In the capital market, knowledge is power and there is nothing like giving knowledge to the whole world better than what the NTA is doing,” Yussuf added. (NAN)