Nsukka youths’ use of football against drug abuse gets thumbs up

Chief Austin Ngwu, one of the sponsors of 2023 Nsukka Town Youths Football League has applauded Nsukka Town Youths Association (NTYA) for using football to campaign against drug abuse among youths in the area.

Ngwu made the commendation on Saturday at Government Field Nsukka while presenting the winning trophy to Ihe-Owerre Football Team that emerged winner by trashing Iheagu Team 3-0 in the final match.

He said the competition was meant to fish out hidden talents in soccer in the area as well as campaign against drug abuse by youths.

“I applaud youths for using football to campaign against the use of illicit drugs that is harmful to health.

“One of the things that attracted me as one of the sponsors is the theme of the league ‘Shoot-Out Drug Abuse Among the Youths.’

“It’s undisputable that illicit drugs have marred the future of many youths in the country,” he said.

The sponsor commended the discipline and sportsmanship displayed by the participated teams and urged them to sustain it in next edition.

“I am happy that throughout the competition the youths conducted themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“I congratulate in a special way the Ihe Football Team for emerging as the overall winner of the tournament,” he said.

Chief Ngwu applauded the good leadership of NTYA led by Comr. Onyekachi Omeje and the League Committee Members adequate arrangement and organisation that made the League a success.

Speaking, Omeje (the youths President) expressed happiness that the competition that started in November 2023 has come to a successful end.

He thanked the sponsors, Competition Committee Members, Nsukka Town Development Union and all and sundry who contributed in one way or the other to make the competition hitch-free.

“I stand before you today with immense gratitude and joy as we gather in this Nsukka Township Stadium for the final match.

“It feels my heart with pride to see that this vision to shoot out drug abuse among youth have achieved the desired result.

“The journey started a simple idea, today has evolved into a powerful achievement, echoing the resilience and determination of our youths to create positive change.

“I salute the executives and all members of NTYA for their maximum support and cooperation that have made it possible for the association to record numerous achievements,” he said.

The president noted that, the association would remain grateful to Mr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Enugu State, Mr. Walter Ozioko, Nsukka Local Government Council Chairman,.

Chief William Agbo, Chairman Wilson Group of Companies, Sponsors and Patrons for their immense contributions to the success of the game.

The youths leader congratulated the Ihe, Iheagu and Isi-Akpu teams for coming first, second and third respectively out of nine teams in the football competition.

He disclosed that first position team wiould smiled with N250,000, second position N150,000 while the third place would receive N100,000.

According to Omeje the initial prize money tags were N1,000.000, N750,000 and N500,000 for first second and third positions respectively.

But the youth leader explained that, some of the financial promises made to the association by some people were not redeemed as of the time of the final match.

Speaking with newsmen shortly presented with the trophy, the Captain of Ihe Team, Kenneth Chinweike expressed appreciation to the Almighty God for crowning their effort with victory.

“We are excited as the overall best team in tournament and we give God all the glory.

“We adhered to the theme of the competition “Shooting out drug abuse” because we agreed not to take even ordinary alcohol since the competition started, so that we will remain focus and fit inside the pitch,” he said.

Chinweike however, expressed disappointment on the amount given to them as the overall winner of the competition.

“We were told initially that the prize money of N1,000.000, N750,000 and N500,000 will be for first second and third position respectively.

“We are surprised that it’s N250,000 to us as overall winner, N150,000.00 to second position and N100,000.00 for third, in spite of huge expenses we incurred on logistics and other things to feature in the tournament,” he said

