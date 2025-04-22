Nsukka residents mourn Pope Francis

Some residents of Nsukka in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have expressed shock and surprise on the death of Pope Francis, which happened on Monday April 21 at Vatican City..

Residents in separate interview with our correspondent in Nsukka on Tuesday said they thought after staying 38 days recently in hospital and discharged the Pope had fully recovered from the illness.

Rev. Fr. Simeon Ugwueze, Dean of Nsukka Catholic Deanery i, said that he received news of Pope Francis with shock and surprise but was consoled that he served the Catholic Church and entire humanity faithfully by building bridges across religion faiths.

“The Catholic pontiff will be remembered as a dedicated and humble servant of God who championed the course of the poor and a guiding light for millions.

“Pope Francis as a Christian fought the good fight while on earth and has returned to his creator who crown him.

” As Catholics we are consoled that he will rise on resurrection morning to live forever,”he said.

Chief Jude Asogwa, Chairnan of Nsukka Local Government Council and a Knight in catholic church said he was shocked when he heard the news of Pope Francis who presided over the Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“The death of Pope Francis is not only huge lose to catholic faithful alone but entire world.

“The Pontiff used his position to preach peace and unity people globally irrespective of religion affiliations,”he said.

Prof Rose Onah, former President of Christian Women Organisation (CWO) in Nsukka Catholic Diocese said God works in mysterious ways, noting that the same Pope that presided over Easter Sunday service died on Easter Monday.

“When the news broke out that catholic pontiff has died I was surprised because I watched him on television during Easter Sunday mass at St. Peter’s Basilica.

” Pope Francis has returned to his creator after working with dedication many decades in God’s vineyard.

“The Pope is now resting on the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ having being a good ambassador of God when he was alive.

“The death of the Catholic pontiff on April 21, Easter Monday marks the end of an era,

,”Onah said.

Chief Matthew Obayi, President of Catholic Men Organisation in Nsukka Catholic Diocese said that the death of the Catholic Pontiff just after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, is a sign of sacred return to his creator.

” Pope Francis is a giant figure of faith whose papacy radiated mercy, justice and love for humanity.

“He will be remembered as devout Christian and dedicated leader whose legacies will continue to inspire millions of people globally.

“Pope Francis built bridges between faiths, the rich and the poor, he was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against injustice in all ramifications,” he said.

The late Pope Francis was elected Pope on March 13, 2013, when he was elected to succeed Pope Benedict XVI, who resigned on February 28, 2013.

