Nsukka residents, applaud election of Asogwa as PDP chairmanship candidate

Some residents of Nsukka in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have applauded the People Democratic Party (PDP) for electing Chief Jude Asogwa as the party flag bearer for October 5, Enugu State Loca Government Council poll.

Residents expressed their views in a separate interview with our correspondent in Nsukka on Friday, while reacting to PDP’s Wednesday primary that elected Asogwa as the party chairmanship candidate in Nsukka LG.

They said election of Asogwa was a welcome development that would take Nsukka LG to a greater height if Asogwa wins the October 5 poll, they described Asogwa as a vibrant successful youth, celebrated engineer, philanthropist, grassroots and honest politician.

Mr Godfirst Ezeugwu, the Secretary, Nsukka Youths General Assembly said Nsukka people would rally round Asogwa to ensure he records a landslide victory on October 5.

“Asogwa has the capacity, competence, connections wonderful track record and goodwill to win the forthcoming local government council election.

“Everybody is excited that Asogwa will becomes the next Nsukka LG Council Chairman and will take the local government to a greater height.

” Asogwa is a celebrated engineer, philanthropist, vibrant youth, goal-getter, grassroots and honest politician who has empowered many youths and assisted many poor people,”he said.

Mr Chibuzo Ekemba, an ardent supporter of Asogwa in Ovogovo area of Nsukka LG, said he had no doubt that Asogwa would win the October 5 , Enugu State Local Government election in Nsukka LG.

” Asogwa, is a man of the people with enviable track records, that was why he polled all the 60 votes from three delegates from 20 wards in Nsukka LG in PDP primary election on Wednesday.

“The same way he will defeat his opponents with wide margin on October 5 to emerge as chairman elect of Nsukka LG Council.

“Everybody knows that Nsukka LG will witness massive democracy dividends and total transformation with Asogwa as council chairman,”he said.

Mr Emmanuel Obachi a Community Youth Leader said that, all the youths in Nsukka are excited and happy that PDP elected Asogwa as its its flag bearer for October 5 poll.

“Asogwa has empowered as well as impacted positively on many youths in Nsukka LG, this is the right time to pay him back for all his good work.

“The candidate has demonstrated in many ways his love for Nsukka people especially the youths, Nsukka people will massively vote for him in October 5.

“Asogwa is a man of the people, grassroots politician, philanthropist, reputable engineer, humble, honest and God-fearing person, everybody will like to vote for him as the next chairman of Nsukka LG, “he said .