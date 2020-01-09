Nsukka LG caretaker chairman assures residents of adequate security

Mrs Chinwe Ugwu, Chairman, Nsukka Local Government Council 10-Man Caretaker Transition Committee says the priority of her administration is to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the area.

Ugwu told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka that with adequate security, residents would go about their legitimate businesses without any molestation by anybody.

“My priority is adequate security, that was why immediately I assumed office, I visited leaders of security agencies in the area and donated generating sets that will help them in office work.

“I used the opportunity to solicit for their support and cooperation. I believe with adequate security, lives and property will be protected and people will go about their lawful businesses without any molestation or intimidation.

“When I assumed office, I noticed that there was gap between security agencies and Nsukka council,’’ she said.

The caretaker chairman said her tenure would operate open door policy and urged residents to feel free to bring constructive criticism that would help move the council forward.

Ugwu expressed appreciation to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for finding her and other committee members worthy to serve and promised that they would do their best.

“We will do our best to justify the confidence and trust reposed on us by the governor.

“We will ensure that the proposed chairmanship and councillorship elections in the state on Feb. 29, is credible and violence-free in Nsukka LGA.

“All political parties in Nsukka LGA that will fill candidates for the election will be provided a level playing ground to carry out their electioneering campaigns for the poll,’’ she said.

It would be recalled that, Gov. Ugwuanyi had on Dec. 4, 2019 dissolved the 17 council chairmen in Enugu State following the expiration of their two-year tenure.

The chairmen were directed to hand over to the most senior officer in their various LG councils.

Ugwuanyi on Dec. 16, 2019 appointed Caretaker Transition Committee for the 17 local government councils in the state.