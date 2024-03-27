Nsukka Ezue solicits support for President Tinubu, to move country forward

Nsukka Ezue, a non-partisan socio-cultural association has solicited support for President Bola Tinubu from all Nigerians in order to move the country forward

Nsukka Ezue an association that had its membership from Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, made the call in communique issued in Nsukka on Wednesday after its first meeting this year signed by Prof Demian Opata, Emeritus Professor, University of Nigeria Nsukka, who is the National President.

Opata said everybody in the country irrespective of political affiliation should support Tinubu’s adminstration to move the country forward given the fact that Supreme Court had successfully resolved all election petitions arising from the 2023 general elections.

“It is now time for all to support government at all levels to foster development in all sectors of the economy and uplift the welfare of the people.

” Nsukka Ezue believes that constructive opposition is a sine qua non for good governance, but cautions against the misuse of social media and other instruments.

” For name calling and sheer ventilation of anger due to loss in the 2023 elections, this is no time for campaigns as Supreme Court has successfully resolved all 2023 general elections matters and litigations,”he said.

The National President also said that Nsukka Ezue is happy on the appointment of Chef of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla by Tinubu, from Enugu North district.

“The district is happy and excited because it’s first ever in history such high-level appointment is extended to this long-neglected Enugu North district,” he said.

He expressed delight on the call by the 10th National Assembly for submissions of memoranda to amend the country’s constitution.

“We call on all citizens of Enugu North Senatorial District to participate in the process, especially on the provision that has to do with new state creation.

“Nsukka people cannot let the demand for the creation of Adada State die. Nsukka Ezue has already set up a five-man committee to draft its memorandum for submission to the National Assembly,”he said

Opata further said that Nsukka Ezue identified with the policy of Town Hall meeting of Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State as it brings government nearer to the people.

” Nsukka Ezue identifies with the town hall meeting as well as Smart School system of Mbah’s adminstration and the ongoing construction of smart schools in wards across Enugu State.

“The association endorses all development going on in the state and urges the governor to continue to ensure that projects are evenly spread throughout the state,” he said.

Opata said that Nsukka Ezue wishes Nigerians Happy Easter and Happy Eid-El-Fitri in advance.