Nsukka elders group supports Tinubu’s re-election

A group under the aegis of Southeast Elders Alliance for Tinubu 2027 (SEEAT ’27), Enugu North Senatorial District Chapter, (Nsukka Political Zone) has declared its unalloyed support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The group stated that Southeast Geo-political Zone and Nsukka senatorial district have benefited immensely from President Tinubu’s administration, citing many appointment to sons and daughters of the geo-political zone and the district into juicy Federal positions.

This is contained in a communique issued Thursday after its inauguration in Nsukka on Wednesday by the SEEAT ’27, Enugu North Senatorial District chapter, jointly signed by Hon. Humphrey Nsofor,

National Coordinator, SEEAT ’27,

Prof. Damian Opata, Deputy National Coordinator, SEEAT ’27, Prof. Chuka Ezema Coordinator Strategy, Enugu North Senatorial District Chapter of the Alliance and Dr. Anthony Alumona, Coordinator, Administration, Enugu North Senatorial District Chapter for the Alliance, after the inauguration of the group in Nsukka .on Wednesday.

The group which comprises prominent elders and stakeholders from the six local government areas that made up the district equally called on the President to reduce the harsh economic conditions in the country and to stabilize the naira exchange rate in order to reduce fuel price and food inflation in the country.

The communique partly read “After the inauguration and briefing by the National Coordinator, the Chapter pledged its loyalty to the National Body, pledged its support Hon. Humphrey Nsofor, and agreed to key into the 10 reasons the Alliance enunciated to support President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election as President, come 2027.

“Every politics has something local about it. The Enugu North Senatorial District has benefitted immensely from President Tinubu within his short time in office. These include the appointment of our worthy son, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, of Nsukka Igbo extraction, as Chief of the Naval Staff of Nigeria.

” The elevation of Frank Mba of Nsukka Igbo extraction to Deputy Inspector General of Police, as well as the appointment of Prof. Melvin D. Ayogu of Nsukka Igbo extraction as Member, Board of Directors, Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of Tinubu, Prof. Iliyasu Usman was the first Igbo Imam of the Central Mosque, Abuja, who is of Nsukka Igbo extraction. Also, under Tinubu’s administration, Dr. Mrs. Amaka Onu was appointed as a Board Member, at Federal Polytechnic, Jigawa State.

” Hon. Favour Nkem Asogwa was equally appointed as Board Member, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo state, while Chief Eva Asadu was appointed as Member, Anambra Imo River Development Basin among others” the group said.

The group noted further that under the presidency of Tinubu, Major General E. I. Okoro of Nsukka Igbo extraction was also appointed Military Secretary, Nigerian Army, stressing that the district (Nsukka political zone) has never had it so good in any Federal administration in the history of Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, we thank you most abundantly. All these appointments are of larger benefits to the Igbo in general,” the communique read.

The group pleaded with the president to send an Executive Bill to the national assembly for the amendment of the constitutional provisions for creating new states, rejig the security system, as well as address the harsh economic conditions in the country.

“We plead with President Tinubu to originate and forward to the National Assembly an Executive Bill to amend the constitutional provisions for creating new states in Nigeria. This would help him make history as the first civilian president under whom states were created.

“The President should also address harsh economic conditions in Nigeria, stabilize the naira exchange rate. These would help in reducing fuel prices and inflation, especially food inflation.

“We also urge him t to urgently rejig the security system to reduce insecurity in the country. In this regard, we suggest that the President should seriously consider the idea of setting up a Digital Response Arm / Unit within the Nigerian security system.

” We plead with all Nigerians to support President Tinubu for a second term in 2027 general elections.

“This will enable him to complete the turn of the South foreight years. We believe that this will reduce acrimony in the choice of presidential candidates for the 2027 presidential elections,” the communique added.