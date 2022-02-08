NSSEC will reposition senior secondary education to meet societal needs- Abakpa

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Senior Education Commission,NSSEC, has reinstated its commitment in re-positioning the senior education in the country meet societal needs with the promotion of Mathematics, science and trade Subjects among others.

The Executive Secretary Dr Benjamin Abakpa who stated recently in his office when the Management of the National Mathematical Centre,NMC, paid a working visit on him, emphasised on the importance of mathematics, science and trade Subjects, saying no nation can attain greatness without embracing them.

He said the Commission is putting measures in place adequately retrain the Senior School Teachers, enable them undertake the of equipping the senior school students with the adequate skills for nation building, therefore, calling for synergy amongst stakeholders especially those that are committed in retraining Senior School Teachers ensure that teachers are given the adequate training to re-position the Senior
Education in meeting societal needs.

Speaking further, Dr Abakpa the National Mathematics Centre
brace up with the challenge of laying a right foundation for teaching
mathematics in Senior School and ensure that teachers of
Mathematics are adequately re-skilled.

Speaking earlier, the Leader of the Team, Prof. Promise Mebine stated that, the factors militating against the achievement of students in mathematics are lack of adequate training of teachers and inability be equipped with the artistry and
wherewithal effectively teach Mathematics and Sciences in Senior Schools.

He therefore, urged NSSEC collaborate with National Mathematical Centre,
NMC, in capacity building of Senior Secondary School Teachers and
supply of mathematical kits among others, and added that the
Commission’s partnership with the Centre in direction will improve
the teaching skills and competences of teachers of Mathematics.

