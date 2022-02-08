NSSEC will reposition senior secondary education to meet societal needs- Abakpa

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Senior Secondary Education Commission,NSSEC, has reinstated its commitment in re-positioning the senior secondary education in the country to meet societal needs with the promotion of Mathematics, science and trade Subjects among others.

The Executive Secretary Dr Benjamin Abakpa who stated this recently in his office when the Management of the National Mathematical Centre,NMC, paid a working visit on him, emphasised on the importance of mathematics, science and trade Subjects, saying no nation can attain greatness without embracing them.

He said the Commission is putting measures in place to adequately retrain the Senior Secondary School Teachers, to enable them undertake the task of equipping the senior secondary school students with the adequate skills for nation building, therefore, calling for synergy amongst stakeholders especially those that are committed in retraining Senior Secondary School Teachers to ensure that teachers are given the adequate training to re-position the Senior Secondary

Education in meeting societal needs.

Speaking further, Dr Abakpa charged the National Mathematics Centre

to brace up with the challenge of laying a right foundation for teaching

mathematics in Senior Secondary School and ensure that teachers of

Mathematics are adequately re-skilled.

Speaking earlier, the Leader of the Team, Prof. Promise Mebine stated that, the factors militating against the achievement of students in mathematics are lack of adequate training of teachers and inability to be equipped with the artistry and

wherewithal to effectively teach Mathematics and Sciences in Senior Secondary Schools.

He therefore, urged NSSEC to collaborate with National Mathematical Centre,

NMC, in capacity building of Senior Secondary School Teachers and

supply of mathematical kits among others, and added that the

Commission’s partnership with the Centre in this direction will improve

the teaching skills and competences of teachers of Mathematics.

