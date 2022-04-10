NSML gets first Sub-Saharan African terminal environmental certification

NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), manager of the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Bonny Terminal, has achieved the terminal’s Ecoport Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification, making it the first certification of its kind in any port in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Mr. Abdukadir Ahmed, the certification was an attestation that the facilities and operations at NLNG’s Bonny Terminal comply with leading environmental management practices.

He stated that the certification shows the commitment of NSML and its parent company, NLNG, to green operations that are friendly to the environment and reduce the Company’s carbon footprint.

“Our operations are guided by our commitment to the environment, decarbonisation and ultimately sustainability. This achievement tells the story of our conscious effort to secure the future and, at the same time, contribute to the development of the maritime sector in our country. For us at NSML, this is the new standard, and we shall not relent to maintain this certification,” Mr Ahmed stated.

He added that the certification was earned through the proactive work by the NSML terminal management team in applying global standards in port/terminal environmental management and imbibing a culture of continuous improvement in port standards and operations.

He stated further that the milestone has conferred on NSML and NLNG a pioneer status, making them thought leaders in managing safe and environmentally friendly port and terminal operations in the region.

The Ecoport Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification is the only port sector specific environmental management standard, mainly achieved by leading ports/terminals globally.

NSML is a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited, which provides a wide range of maritime and shipping services ranging from manning, fleet management, training to terminal management, maritime consultancy and project management.

NSML is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NLNG. The private limited liability company provides shipping services, including training, manning, fleet management and consultancy services to NLNG.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

