NSITF tasks NLC,TUC, NECA on healthy, safe workplaces

Dr Michael Akabogu, the Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has called on stakeholders to ensure Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) standards in workplaces in the country.

Akabogu made the call on Thursday in Abuja while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of a road walk organised to mark 2022 World Day for Safety and Health.

The walk was organised by the Department of Health, Safety and Environment in NSITF in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 World Day for Safety and Health is tagged: “ Act Together to Build a Positive Safety and Health Culture’’.

The managing director, represented by the General Manager, Health and Safety Department, Mr Kelly Nwagha said that the benefits of a healthy workplace “are enormous’’.

“Though we have powers to enforce the law, we need them to understand the benefits and implement it willingly rather than being compelled.

He urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) to stir workers and employees for healthy workplaces in the country.

“This occasion that is today’s event, which is celebrated every April 28, all over the world serves as a wake-up call for social partner.

“In Nigeria, our social partners are the government, the most representative of employers, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the most representatives of worker, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA)

“These social partners are expected to continue to promote, monitor and enforce compliance with the Employee Compensation Act, 2010 in line with Section 1(f) of the Act,’’ he said.

He said that theme encouraged workplaces to foster a strong OSH culture in which everyone contributes to a safe and healthy working environment.

According to him, Nigerian workplaces are continuously changing, evolving, and adapting due to a range of global factors within and out of our control.

Akabogu stressed the need to embed OSH into workplace cultures and make it everyone’s responsibility to save lives and create happy, safe, and healthy workplaces.

He said that to eventually stop deaths, injuries and disabilities in workplaces; it would require the participation of employers and workers’ organisations in the governance of safety and health.

The managing director recommended dissemination of essential information and make employers, workers and communities familiar with their rights and responsibilities.

He stressed the need for the collection of data and information on OSH to adopt informed, evidence-based policies, strategies and standards.

Akabogu said that there should be open communication and dialogue between workers and employers, “where workers feel comfortable sharing their concerns is the way towards a positive OSH culture’’. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

