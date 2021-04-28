The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) held a road show on Wednesday in Bauchi as part of awareness campaign to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Mr Shaffi-Garuba Abubakar, the Regional Manager of the fund, who led the road show, said the awareness campaign was part of activities to commemorate the 2021 World Safety and Health at Work Day.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event was: “Anticipate, Prepare and Respond to Crisis.”

Abubakar noted that the campaign was focused on creating awareness to educate residents on coronavirus and its preventive measures.

He said the campaign also encouraged the public to appreciate the magnitude and effect of COVID-19 as well as observe the protocols to prevent spread.

“As health and safety officers, we will ensure that participants wear facemasks as well as making sure that other necessary COVID-19 protocols are observed,” Abubakar said.



The regional manager said the awareness campaign was part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility towards prevention of the spread of the pandemic.

“We also wish to inform the general public that NSITF through its Health, safety and environment (HSE) department distributes facemasks to the public,” he said.

He urged the general public to continue to observe the protocols and stay safe.

Abubakar said NSITF provided social security and safety nets for all Nigerians against deprivations and income insecurity.



“At the moment, cases of industrial accidents, injuries and diseases are being promptly treated as they are reported.

“It is done in full compliance with the provisions of the Act and to the satisfaction of the stakeholders in pursuance of the objectives of the employers compensation act.

“The objectives are to provide a fair, guaranteed and adequate compensation for all insured employees in case of any injury, disease, disability or death arising out of, or in the course of employment,” he said.



The official said the scheme also rehabilitates employees who had suffered from work related injuries, disabilities, or occupational diseases.



“As well as promote the enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in the workplace among others,” he explained.

Abubakar enjoined corporate bodies, individuals and self-employed persons to enroll in the scheme and enjoy its nemerous benefits. (NAN)

