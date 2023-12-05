NSIPA’s CEO inspects NSIP warehouses, skills acquisition center

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Hajiya Halima Shehu has embarked on a comprehensive visit to survey the entirety of the National Social Investment Programme’s warehouses.

A statement signed by Jamaludeen Kabir, National Communications Manager, NSIPA, stated that these facilities house essential items for programmes such as NPower, N-Skills, Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

“This extensive inspection, spanning warehouses in Maitama, Dutse Alhaji, Zuba, and Kubwa, serves the crucial purpose of assessing existing stocks while determining the available resources from previous administration.

“The Agency is gearing up to actively engage in poverty reduction initiatives and strategic social investments in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

“As the Agency readies itself to launch full-fledged activities, these site visits are pivotal in understanding the inventory status, facilitating effective planning, and ensuring optimal utilization of resources to drive impactful change across various communities,” he said.

Kabir stated that the CEO also toured the newly completed Skills Acquisition Center situated in the permanent site of the College of Education, Zuba.

“These centers, emblematic of NSIPA’s commitment to empowering Nigerians with essential skills, are slated for establishment nationwide in the near future.

“The establishment of such Skills Acquisition Centers aligns with NSIPA’s vision to equip individuals across the country with the necessary skills, thereby bolstering opportunities for personal and national development.

“Hajiya Halima Shehu emphasized the paramount importance of these initiatives, underscoring NSIPA’s dedication to fostering skill acquisition and socio-economic empowerment across Nigeria,” he stated.

