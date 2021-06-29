NSIP Monitoring takes off in states

Independent Monitoring of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has commenced across the country as the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq distributed engagement letters and computer devices to state contingents of monitors.

The Ministry had earlier conducted intensive training programme for 5000 independent monitors who now have Nigerian-made devices equipped with Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS), a mobile and web-based application, that will be used to report their monitoring activities .

The application enables the ministry to view reports submitted and see the NSIP performance indicators at state and local government level to detect areas of challenges for follow up to ensure that the programmes are working in line with their objectives. The monitors’ scope of work includes routine monitoring of all programmes under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), provision of evidence-based report on findings in the field, submission of various categories of reports in accordance with the set timelines and attending all trainings and meetings as required by the Ministry.

The independent monitors are assigned to a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme and they will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, after meeting up to 80% of their monthly deliverables. The duration of the assignment is from the 1st June 2021 to the 31st May 2022.

Speaking at the event in Kaduna on Tuesday, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, represented by Aminu Tukur, a deputy director in the ministry, urged the 168 monitors in the state to carry out the assignment with utmost sense of patriotism, diligence, and sincerity towards effective implementation of the programme in line with Mr. President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years. She warned that the Ministry will not accept anything short of the set standards.

In Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal represented by Hajia Kulu Abdullahi Sifawa, said the state had benefitted immensely from the Conditional Cash Transfer and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme and solicited more interventions, especially in the remote areas of the State.

One of the 172 monitors in the state, Yussuf Ibrahim Bassa from Sokoto North expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for providing the training and devices to monitor the programmes of the NSIP in the State.

