NSIP: Minister flays detractors, reiterates commitment to lift 100m out of poverty

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq has reiterated her unwavering commitment to ensure successful implementation of the National Social Investment Programs of the Buhari Administration aimed at lifting 100 million vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

In a statement issued by her SA Media Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the Minister declared that she will not be deterred “by belly aching detractors who will stop at nothing” to derail the lofty programs.

She was reacting to recent reports quoting a Bauchi based group, APC Initiative for Good Governance alleging that she was diverting Social Investment Programs meant for Bauchi State “to push the political interest of her husband, Air Vice Marshall Abubakar Sadique (rtd) who is contesting the 2023 governorship of the state on the APC platform”.

The Minister stated that by her verifiable antecedents as a detribalised Nigerian politician, mother and wife, she has always worked strenuously in the interest of the poor and vulnerable regardless of their state of origin, tribe or religion.

“By virtue of her marriage to an indigene of Bauchi State, the full rights of any Bauchi woman have been bestowed on her” the statement said adding that the unknown APC Initiative for Good Governance group can neither stop her from reaping and sowing the seeds of development in Bauchi State to the extent of its rightful share from the Ministry she heads nor can their mischievous falsehood prevent her from supporting the political interest of her husband.

It emphasized that the minister had never diverted SIP meant for the 36 states and FCT to Bauchi nor has she ever abandoned her responsibilities to relocate to Bauchi as alleged by the group.

“On the contrary, she has been working tirelessly and assiduously to ensure that no vulnerable Nigerian is left to go hungry and to also lift them higher than where she met them” it maintained.

The statement recalled that since the Ministry was created in 2019 at least 20 million people have so far benefitted from various programs and initiatives including 1,064,774 graduate and non graduate youths under the NPower scheme of which Bauchi State beneficiaries ranked 11th out of 36 states.

Under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, 9.9 million children from primary 1 to 3 in 53,000 public schools nationwide currently get one hot nutritious meal every school day and Bauchi State is the 4th highest in benefitting primary schools.

The statement explained that the minister left for Saudi Arabia to perform her religious rites with permission of President Buhari immediately after flagging off the Cash Grant for Vulnerable Groups in Oshogbo, not Bauchi, and that she is expected back this week.

It pointed out that the Ministry’s response was necessitated by the need to set the record straight as the poor and vulnerable for whom the ministry was created remain excited with the minister’s exemplary leadership in reducing poverty in the country through various programs and initiatives under the Buhari Administration’s agenda of lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty.

