NSIP: FG hands over 172 engagement letters, tablets to Monitors in Sokoto

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has handed over 172 engagement letters and tablets to trained independent monitors in Sokoto State.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister said that the Ministrty ” flagged off the training of 5000 independent monitors for the National Social Investment Programme in Abuja on Thursday 4th February, 2021.

The training was carried out across the country, including Sokoto state from February 2021 to April 2021″.

She said,”Today I am here to flag off the the distribution of engagement letters and electronic devices for the trained Independent Monitors in Sokoto State.

“These devices are equipped with an application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained independent rmonitors.

“All devices distributed for the monitoring of this programme are locally made in Nigeria and the monitoring Application designed by an indigenous company “.

The Minister charged the independent monitors not to reassign their responsibilities to a third party and to carry out the the assignment with utmost sense of patriotism, diligence and sincerity.

Each independent monitor is expected to be in charge of a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme for a tenure of one year starting from June 2021 to May 2022.

The Executive Governor of Sokoto State Rt. Honourable Aminu Tambuwal represented by Hajia Kulu Abdullahi Sifawa in her welcome address, solicited for more interventions for the state, especially in the remote areas that are not motorable due to the land mass of the state.

She said that the state has benefitted immensely from the Conditional Cash Transfer and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

The State Director of the National Orientation Agency, Abubakar Mode called on the citizens of Nigeria to support the Federal Government to achieve the objectives of the programme.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs,Disaster Management and Social Development have Programmes aimed at bettering the lives of Nigerians.

He expressed his gratitude and applauded the Sokoto State Social Investment Program Operation and Coordinating unit, for the good working relationship and success of the the implementation in the state.

The Focal Person on the Social Investment Programme in Sokoto state Hayatu Tafida implored the independent Monitors to listen attentively to the instructors and follow the guidelines to the benefit of the state.

He described the National Social Investment Programme as the most impactful on the masses of the country.

A beneficiary Yussuf Ibrahim Bassa from Sokoto north expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for providing the training and devices to monitor the programmes of the NSIP in the state.

