NSIP: FG flags off distribution of engagement letters, tablets to trained independent monitors

The Federal Government has flagged off the distribution of engagement letters and tablets to trained Independent Monitors of the NISP in the FCT.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq at the flag-off event on Thursday in Abuja, also announced the launching of the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS)

Farouq disclosed that the tablets are equipped with an application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained Independent Monitors.

She also explained that SIMIS is a mobile and web-based application designed for monitoring the NSIP, adding that this application enables the ministry see real time report of activities of the Independent Monitors.

She said,”I welcome you all to the flag off event for the distribution of Engagement Letters and Tablets to Trained Independent Monitors of the National Social Investment Programme. We are also launching the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS) Application today.

“As you are all aware, the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions which include the Job Creation Programme – N-POWER, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

“These programmes were moved to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in 2019 following the creation of the Ministry.

“The Programmes are being implemented in 36 states of the Country and the Federal Capital Territory.

“You may recall that we flagged of the training of 5000 Independent Monitors for the National Social Investment Programme in Abuja on Thursday 4th February 2021.

First batch of the training was carried out from the 17th February, 2021 to the 27th February, 2021 in 36 states and the FCT.

“A mop up training was organized and carried out zonally from 25th March 2021 to the 1st April, 2021 to provide all the Independent Monitors that missed the initial training with the opportunity to train.

“Out of 5000 Independent Monitors identified and shortlisted for the training, 4452 were trained across the Country.

“Today I am here to flag off the distribution of Engagement Letters and Devices for the Trained Independent Monitors.

“These Devices are equipped with an Application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained Independent Monitors.

“The Application, which we called the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS), is a mobile and web-based Application designed for Monitoring the National Social Investment Programme. Using this Application, the Ministry sees real time report of activities of the Independent Monitors on the Field.

“We can view reports submitted and see the NSIP performance indicators by state and detect areas of challenges.

“For example, under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, we can see where feeding has taken place and where there is no feeding happening.

“This will provide greater visibility to the Ministry and equip us with information to follow up with implementation happening at the state level.”

The Minister explained that the application allows the Ministry to have visibility up to the local government level.

“It will guide us at the Federal Level to ensure that, the programmes are working in line with their objectives, and also task the states to ensure they meet up with their deliverables towards effective implementation of the Programme.

“Essentially, it will help us deliver on our mandate and contribute to Mr. President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of Poverty.

“The Independent Monitors are expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme.

“They will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, and they must meet up to 80% of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend,” she said.

According to the Minister, the Independent Monitors Engagement letters clearly articulate the scope of work.

She said this includes routine monitoring of all programmes under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in their assigned LGA, provision of evidence-based report on findings in the field, submission of various categories of reports in accordance with the set timelines and attending all trainings and meetings as required by the Ministry.

Other duties that may be assigned by the Ministry.

The Minister cautioned that Independent Monitors are not allowed to assign their responsibilities to third parties.

According to her, every independent monitor will be held accountable by the Ministry for the task given to them.

“The Ministry reserves the right to disengage an Independent Monitor for misconduct or noncompliance with set guidelines and directives.

“I hereby urge you to carry out this assignment with outmost sense of patriotism, diligence, and sincerity.

“We at the Ministry will not accept anything short of the set standards.

“Note that, the duration of your assignment is for one year from the 1st June 2021 to the 31st May 2022.

“I congratulate you for coming this far and wish you well as you commence this national assignment.

“I hereby flag off the distribution of Engagement Letters and Tablets for Trained Independent Monitors, which will be conducted across the Country,” the Minister concluded.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Alkali said the NSIP is a national programme aimed at poverty reduction.

“It is designed to promote sectoral linkages and synergies and ensure partnerships with critical stakeholders, as well as the buy-in and ownership of States and Local Governments.

“The NSIP has four components, which are the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Job Creation Programme (N-Power), and the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT).

“In a bid to achieve the set goals and objectives of each of these programmes, the Ministry believes that adequate monitoring is important.

“The engagement of Independent Monitors for NSIP therefore is one of the strategies to ensure these programmes achieve desired results. While the engagement of Independent Monitors is not new, we at the Ministry have reviewed the modalities and designed a more robust and proactive strategy to monitor the Programmes.

“The Independent Monitors will monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households, and market clusters on a routine basis using a standardized reporting tool which we have made available in hard copy as well as electronically. This would help measure the impact of these programmes,” the Perm. Sec. explained.

Alkali appreciated President Buhari for his regime persistent efforts to fight poverty and unemployment in the land through the implementation of NSIP.

He equally commended the role and efforts of the Minister to achieve Mr. President 2030 target of taking out 100 million Nigerians out of poverty as well as other staff members of the Ministry.

He further appreciated all the stakeholders particularly the State Focal Persons and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for their contribution in the training and engagement of the Independent Monitors.

