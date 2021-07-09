NSIP: FG distributes engagement letters, tablets to independent monitors in Imo

From left to right, Princess Christina Ude, SA SDGs and Humanitarian Services, middle Hon CC Osuala, commissioner for budget and planing and Mr Raphael Obi Oraeluno representative of the Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Farouq

In a bid to monitor the ongoing National Social Investment Programme in Imo state, the Federal Government under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has distributed engagement letters and tablets to the 46 fourty six trained Independent Monitors for the supervision of the NSIP programs.

The event which held at the office of Sustainable Development Goals SDGs and Humanitarian Affairs, Owerri, mid-week, witnessed the presentation of the tablets and the letters to the monitors who turned out in their numbers to be captured.

Speaking during the event, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management and social development, Sadiq Umar Farouq, ably re-presented by the director of programs, Mr Raphael Obi Oraeluno urged the Independent Monitors to do the work with utmost diligence and commitment because the programme borders on the life of the poor and vulnerable members of the society.

Mr Obi noted that the ministry wants to know how impactful the program will be and whether there will be desired results in the various social investment programmes and where it is not, what is the problem and how can it be resolved? “So we expect the independent monitors to do their works diligently.” He noted that the work is not transferable to the third party because participants will receive monthly stipends and the ministry is not ready to get anything less than the expected standard.

The director stated further that the programme covers four social investment programmes such as Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Conditional cash transfer , Government Enterprising and Empowerment programme and the N- power adding that the tablets will be assigned to supervise each of the programmes in his or her localities and will be given details on how the monitoring should be done.

Governor Hope Uzodimma ably re-presented by the Commissioner for budget and Economic planning, Dr C.C. Osuala, urged the monitors to take the program as someone who is being used for the betterment of the society and should do it with the fear of God. He said that corruption and other social vices will not be tolerated.” The more genuine people are captured, the more poverty will be reduced,” he noted.

Princess Christiana Ude

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo state on SDGs and Humanitarian services, who doubles as the focal person in Imo state N- SIP, Princess Christina Ude, expressed her joy on behalf of her office for the distribution of the engagement letters and tablets to the trained Independent Monitors, noted that national social investment programme is targeted at reducing poverty in Nigeria. She stated that the engagement of the monitors for a period of one year is one of the ways the ministry is using to ensure that these programmes achieve desired results.

She however called on the independent monitors to show commitment and passion for the job as it is meant to better the lives of the poor and vulnerable members in Imo state and Nigeria. Princess Ude thanked His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo state for his strong support since the inception of the program. She also thanked all the staff of the SDGs for their strong commitment to Governor Hope Uzodimma’s 3R mantra and to the mission of the agency and making this event a success.

The Director of the National Orientation Agency, Nazy Njoku said the agency has created awareness concerning the program and had informed all of the stakeholders of the communities adding that he was happy that everything is getting on fine.

One of the participants Susan Ezekwe from Ohaji Egbema LGA said she was very happy to be part one of the monitors and promised that she will do her best to ensure the program succeeds.

