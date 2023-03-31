NSIB D-G tasks journalists on promoting transportation safety

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Director-General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Mr Akin Olateru, has urged journalists to promote transportation safety network and development through proper reportage of occurrences across the country.

A statement from Mr Tunji Oketunbi, NSIM General Manager of Public Affairs on Friday in Abuja stated that Olateru gave the advice when new executive members of the Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA) paid him a courtesy visit.

According to him, such move will help to properly educate the society to quickly understand occurrences in the transportation sector.

Olateru commended the critical role journalists played in the dissemination of accurate information derived from investigations and final reports of occurrence.

The NSIB boss stated that journalists’ reportage had greatly improved the image and the general well-being of the Bureau and the country as a whole.

He further commended the media for the critical role played in the actualisation of the establishment of the NSIB.

Olateru called for the continuous support of the media and other stakeholders in the fulfilment of the Bureau’s new mandate of investigating accident and serious incident that occurred in the air, rail, marine and other modes of transportation in Nigeria.

“Nigeria as a country should move in line with the world by separating the regulatory body from the investigating body, so as to avoid conflict of interest, and ensure objectivity in what we do.”

According to him, this is unlike in the past when there was no investigation into the cause of transportation mishaps and the authorities were more focused on punishing the offenders.

“ The new NSIB will carry out independent investigations of transportation occurrences, determine the causal factor and proffer safety recommendations to prevent reoccurrence.

“The bureau is at the critical level of the bills implementation and this is the time we need your assistance, cooperation commitment, understanding and professionalism, in pursuing the noble objective,” he said.

Speaking, the new Chairman of the ATACA, Mr Oru Leonard, expressed appreciation for the support and assistance the Bureau had shown toward ATACA members, especially in the area of training on accident investigation reportage.

The chairman said the recent training really informed the members about the processes and procedures of accident investigations.

He further said the training impacted on how to better inform the public about accidents and incident occurrences in a more professional and concise manner that would not instil fear or cause havoc.

Oru, however, called for more of such gesture and support of ATACA’s activities by the bureau.

He said a deeper collaboration and partnership between the two organisations would be mutually beneficial to both parties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bureau, in collaboration with Southern California Safety Institute (SCSI) organised a week-long training titled: “Investigation Management- Media Relations” for the Abuja correspondents.

NAN further reports that a similar training has been previously organised by the bureau for aviation correspondents in Lagos. (NAN)