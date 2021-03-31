Ahead of the 20th National Sports Festival (Edo 2020), the Senate of the University of Benin (UniBen) has ordered students to vacate its Halls of Residence from April 1.

The university hall of residence have been earmarked for the use of contingents coming for the festival holding in Benin between April 2 and April 14.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Benin by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, said the UniBen management had provided holding facilities for students who may need to keep their luggage.

She said that the luggage must be tagged and dropped under strict security supervision while their mid-session break lasted.

“Following the directive by the Senate of the University of Benin for students to vacate the Halls of Residence on April 1, the Management of the Institution has provided holding facilities for students who need to store their property.

“The property must be tagged and dropped under strict security supervision, while away on the midsession break.

“Towards that objective, lecture theatres, starting with the Faculty of Education lecture theatre have been made available.

“Students are to take advantage of the storage facilities,” she said.

Meanwhile, the university management clarified that the suspension from office of the leaders of students’ union body in the institution affected the three arms, comprising the Executive, Parliamentary and the Judiciary. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

