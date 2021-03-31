NSF: Uniben orders students to vacate halls of residence

Ahead of the 20th National Sports Festival (Edo 2020), the Senate of the University of Benin (UniBen) has ordered students to vacate its Halls of Residence from April 1.

The university hall of residence have earmarked for the use of contingents coming for the festival holding in Benin between April 2 and April 14.

A statement issued on in Benin by the Relations Officer of the institution, Benedicta Ehanire, said the UniBen management had provided holding facilities for students who may to keep their luggage.

She said that the luggage must be tagged and dropped under security supervision while their mid-session break lasted.

“Following the directive by the Senate of the University of Benin for students to vacate the Halls of Residence on April 1, the Management of the Institution has provided holding facilities for students who to store their property.

“The property must be tagged and dropped under security supervision, while away on the midsession break.

“Towards that objective, lecture theatres, starting with the Faculty of Education lecture theatre have made available.

“Students are to advantage of the storage facilities,” she said.

Meanwhile, the university management clarified that the suspension from office of the of students’ union body in the institution affected the three arms, comprising the Executive, Parliamentary and the Judiciary. (NAN)

