NSF: Shettima, Obasanjo, Soyinka, others attend colourful opening ceremony

By Olayinka Owolewa

Vice- President Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Prof. Wole Soyinka were among dignitaries that attended the opening ceremony of the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Gateway Games in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colourful opening ceremony took place at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta on Sunday.

Also in attendance were Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, Imo, Osun and Kogi counterparts, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Ademola Adeleke and Usman Ododo.

The deputy governor of Ekiti State, Monisade Afuye, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Dimeji Bankole, former Ogun State governors, Olusegun Osoba and Sen. Gbenga Daniel, representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun were also in attendance.

Also present at the well graced opening ceremony were several members of the National Assembly, both at the state and national levels.

NAN reports that the 22nd NSF is taking place in Abeokuta, between May 16 and May 30 with athletes to compete in 23 sports events.

NAN recalls that team Delta won the 21st edition of the NSF in Asaba with 320 gold medals, 200 silver medals and 128 bronze medals.

Team Bayelsa came second followed by Team Edo in third place. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)