The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Friday commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) in the just-concluded National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020.

Shaibu stated this at a dinner party organised to celebrate Edo athletes and officials in Benin.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity given to us to served as local organising committee chairman and members, I hope we met your expectations and that of our state.

“I want to specifically congratulate our athletes and coaches for showing good character. They are Edo athletes, they are not foreigners, 85 per cent of these athletes were in Abuja where we emerged third with 47 gold medals.

“We came back with great determination of winning Edo 2020, we focused our attention on swimming because you built a world class swimming pool for our athletes.

“We are going to commence training in this swimming pool because we had deficit, we will go to Delta to win more golds in swimming. Edo athletes will take advantage of all the model facilities in the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“If Nigeria must do well in gymnastics, Edo is the destination for them to come and train ahead of 2020 Olympics, adding that the facilities at the Ogbemudia Stadium are for all Nigerians,” he said.

He further commended the security personnel for doing a great job before, during and after the festival.

Earlier, the Secretary to Edo Government, Osarodion Ogie, thanked God for making it possible for the state to have hosted over 8,000 athletes during the National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020.

Ogie commended Edo athletes for showing good character all through the competition, even in the face of all the challenges, adding that they deserve the “thank-you party” organised by the state government.

Ogie also thanked God for making it possible for all the athletes and officials of other states to return to their various state safely. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

