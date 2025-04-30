NSF: Otti promises to celebrate victorious athletes

Alex Otti of Abia has promised to celebrate the states athletes that wins medals at 22nd National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun.

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has promised to celebrate the states athletes that wins medals at 22nd National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Otti made the promise when he received the Torch of Unity for the Games on Tuesday in Nvosi, Abia.

The governor, who commended the Sports team for consistently making the state proud, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development.

“I must re-emphasise that there is something that holds everybody together, and that is sports.

“It is one area where there is no discrimination,only merit counts,” he said.

Otti said that the formal handover of the torch was symbolic, as his administration had already approved and released funds to support Team Abia’s participation.

He assured that athletes who win trophies at the festival would be celebrated and rewarded accordingly.

“The team has always made us proud and that is why it was not a problem to approve their proposal.

“As many trophies as they return with, we will celebrate them, because the reward for good work is more work,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the Unity Torch Team from the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mrs Mbora Ikana, said the Torch of Unity was flagged off on March 25.

Ikana described its presence in Abia an official invitation to the state to participate in the national sports event.

She said the torch represents national unity and peaceful coexistence in the nation.

Also speaking, the State Director of Sports,Mr Obioma George, commended the government for its continued support and investments aimed at promoting sports development in the state.

George said that Abia would be competing in 25 out of the 40 sports approved by the commission, with “a strong contingent of 339 athletes”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the 22nd National Sports Festival tagged “Gateway Games” would be from May 16 to 30.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)