Team Ondo Male Table Tennis on Monday at the ongoing National Sports Festival, Benin, defeated their Rivers counterpart 3-2 in the finals of the event to pick a gold medal.

The trio of Akinwale Fagbamila, Mati Taiwo and Umeh Amadi performed brilliantly against a well experienced Rivers team who made frantic efforts to stop them.

However, their efforts could not stop the more determined Ondo State table tennis players from picking the win.

Captain of the team , Fagbamila in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin attributed the team’s achievement to luck and hard work

Fagbamila said he was happy that their preparations were rewarded with gold medal.

“We are all happy as a team, gold medal is not easy, especially in a team’s event, Ondo State will be proud of us with this medal,” he said.

He said the people of the state should expect more medals from remaining table tennis events at the ongoing festival.

Also, Team Ondo’s representatives won bronze in Abula’s mixed doubles event.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

