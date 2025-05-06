 NSF: Oborevwori receives torch of unity

Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on Tuesday received the Torch of Unity from the National Sports Commission (NSC) in preparation for the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF)

By Ifeanyi Olannye



Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on Tuesday received the Torch of Unity from the National Sports Commission (NSC) in preparation for the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun, from May 16 to May 30.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, underscored the importance of peace and unity, while urging Delta’s athletes to maintain their champion spirit and prepare diligently for the competition.

“To our young athletes and the entire sporting community in Delta, as defending champions, I charge you to uphold the spirit of excellence and discipline,” he said.

“You are the pride of our state and the future of our great nation.”

He praised Delta’s legacy in sports, recalling the successful hosting and victory at the 2022 edition of the NSF.

Oborevwori expressed confidence that Delta athletes would once again bring pride to the state and the country.

The governor also commended the NSC and the Ogun Government for sustaining the tradition of the NSF, which he said “promotes unity and national pride.”

“As we receive this torch, may it ignite in us a renewed sense of hope, passion, and national pride,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Delta Sports Commission, Mr Onoriode Oborevwori, acknowledged the state government’s consistent support for sports development.

He affirmed that Delta athletes were currently in training camps across various cities to ensure optimal performance at the festival.

“We are proud to be the defending champions of this great event,” he said.

“Delta remains committed to supporting our athletes and promoting youth development through sports.”

Leading the NSC delegation, Mrs Ikana Mbora explained that the Torch of Unity was flagged off by President Bola Tinubu on March 25 in Abuja.

She said the torch’s tour across Nigeria was aimed at promoting unity through sports, having visited all six geopolitical zones and currently in the South-South.

“Sport remains a unifying force for Nigerians,” Mbora said, urging state governments to invest in youth sports development and awareness.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng).