Mr Bode Durotoye, the Chairman, Game Services, Edo 2020, has scored the Edo Government high in the organisation of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) so far.

Durotoye gave the pass mark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

He said that the host state has been outstanding in the organisation of the event in terms of logistics and facilities.

“The organisation is very seamless. We are on top of it, we are doing well.

“Both the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) are on top of the situation and everything is fine.

“If you take a step to the doping centre, everybody is fine, games service, our men are there, the hostels in Ugbowo and Ekenma campus, everything is okay.

“The only complaint somebody came with is that there is mosquito, but there is mosquito everywhere in Nigeria,” he said.

On complaints and appeals arising from games, Durotoye said such complaints were being resolved as they come.

“If there is no complaint like that, then we are not competing. There should be complaints and as they come, we resolve them.

“There are so many like poaching. Some people got here and discovered that their athletes are competing for another state and they will want to raise question.

“But if they have genuine complaints we treat it and if the complaint is not genuine like how much, how you paying the athletes for the past 12 months.”

He said that the purpose of organising the fiesta has been achieved through the unity among the athletes from across the country.

“There is nothing like Fulani herdsmen attacking anybody. We are all one, nobody is talking about where you come from. They are making friends, so we have achieved it,” he said. (NAN)

