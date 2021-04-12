Rep. Solomon Maren (PDP-Plateau) has congratulated Miss Rose Akusho, an indigene of the state who won a gold medal at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo.

Maren, representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal constituency of the state, said this in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen on Monday in Jos.

Akusho won the gold medal having emerged overall winner in the 5,000 metres race at the ongoing sports festival.

“On behalf of myself, family and the entire people of Mangu /Bokkos federal constituency, I congratulate our daughter, hero, role model and star, Miss Rose Akusho, who won a gold medal at the ongoing national sports festival.

“She distinguished herself in the 5,000 meters race and made us proud.

“With this feat, I believe she will go places and we look forward to watching her at the Olympics soon,’’ he prayed.

Maren, who pledged to support Akoshu, also called on Plateau government to support her to enable her excel in future endeavours. (NAN)

