) Seun Gabriel on Thursday beat Femi Shedara of Edo 3-1 in the men’s singles of squash event, to give Kwara its 2nd gold at the 20th National Sports Festival in Benin.

Shedara won the first game 13-11, but Gabriel’s fighting spirit gave him the 2nd game11-6.

The superior power of Gabriel also ensured his victory at the 3rd game, as he won11-4.

He sealed his victory with a 11-6 win over Shedara, winning the game 3-1.(NAN)

