Stella Kingsley of Rivers has won three gold medals in women weightlifting 49kg at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival in Benin.



Kingsley stunned her competitors on Saturday by coming top in the ‘snatch’ and ‘clean and jack’ events.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the power lifter recorded 179 points in both events which guaranteed her another gold medal, making three.



She currently leads her colleagues in the total points.



A very confident Kingsley, who began weightlifting in 2013, told NAN that she was excited with the victory.



“I thank God for what he has done for me; for giving me three gold medals in this festival.



” My career has not been easy, it has been God all the way and I thank my coach for his effort and support .



“I am working hard to feature in the future Olympics and win a gold medal,” she said.



The athlete also appealed to her State Government for support in her career growth.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

