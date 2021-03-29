Edo Government on Monday, warned the state’s contingent to the National Sports Festival (NSF) against deliberately refusing to perform to allow others win, for pecuniary interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Philip Shaibu, the state Deputy Governor, who is also the games Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, gave the warning at a meeting with coaches in Benin.

He urged the coaches not to betray the state and ensure that they win the festival fairly and squarely.

According to him, the government is aware that some of the coaches negotiate with other states and allow them get medals, for their own selfish interest.

“Your interest must go beyond personal consideration, but for the generality of all Edo people and development of sports in the state.

“This administration has made huge investment in sports development and I can assure you that things will never remain the same again due to our giant stride in the sector,” he stated.

NAN reports that Shaibu announced enhanced allowances for coaches and athletes as part of efforts to boost their morale during the festival.

He stressed that no effort will be spared to ensure that the state’s contingent have a good outing at the 19th NSF tagged: Edo 2020.

NAN reports that the state contigent will be camped at the University of Benin for the games.

The 19th NSF which had suffered several postponements is now scheduled to hold between April 4 and April 14.

A total of 8,000 athletes are expected to take part in the festival. (NAN)

