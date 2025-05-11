NSF:  Adeleke  charges Athletes on best performance

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has charged athletes representing the state at the 22nd National Sports Festival to give in their best.

By Joshua Oladipo

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has charged athletes representing the state at the 22nd National Sports Festival to give in their best.

Adeleke, represented by his deputy who doubled as the state’s Commissioner for Sports,Mr Kola Adewusi, said this while receiving the Unity Torch of the upcoming National Sports Festival in Ogun on Saturday in Osogbo.

The governor urged the Athletes to be at their as they compete in the various events.

He said that the National Unity Torch symbolise a testament to the festival’s theme of promoting unity and sportsmanship across Nigeria.

” I urged athletes to use the festival as a platform to showcase the nation’s diversity. Also, my administration is committed to ensuring the success of the games.

According to him, the state has shown support to sports development through the remodelling of the Osogbo stadium to a world class status.

Responding , Mrs Ikana Mbora, the team leader, National Sports Commission, Abuja, emphasised on the importance of the festival in fostering national unity, promoting sports development, and showcasing Nigeria’s talents.

Mbora said that the festival promised to be an exciting celebration of sports, culture, and unity with athletes from across the country to compete and demonstrate their skills.(NAN)