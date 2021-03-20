NSF: 8,000 athletes, others to undergo COVID-19 protocols — Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare says the 20th National Sports Festival in Edo will go ahead as planned from April 2 to April 14 under -19 protocols.

Dare also said that the reduced 8,000 athletes and officials for the Games would go through all the necessary -19 protocols.

The minister’s Special Adviser (Media), John Joshua-Akanji, quoted him as giving the assurance on Friday in Benin after a facility tour of the venue and meeting with . Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Dare said the camp for the festival would on April 2 the opening of the Games would be done by President Muhammadu on April 6.

He said that said that the ministry was working with relevant health stakeholders to that the -19 safety protocols were observed.

“We are working closely with the PTF, NCDC and others to that the necessary support we need in terms of vaccination of athletes, test kits will be available.

“We are also toning down the number of athletes that would be participating from 14,000 to 8,000.

“I must thank the governor and his deputy  for taking the lead on this,” he said.

On accommodation of athletes, he said the University of Benin had been secured to host the athletes.

“We have been able to get the University of Benin to host our athletes.

“There are still some work to be done here which may not be in the radar, but everything is on I can tell you with certainty that the Edo National Sports Festival will hold, ” he assured.

Dare said that he had a fruitful discussion with . Obaseki and his deputy on hosting a befitting NSF despite the challenges.

“After meeting with the governor and his deputy, we are reassured that we are on to host a National Sports Festival.

All obstacles have been cleared, we are ready for a great festival. The event is coming at the auspicious time when we are preparing for the Olympics.

This is our local Olympics and we shall make the of it, the President has given his nod for the Festival to take place, there’s no back, ” he added.

The Festival had suffered numerous postponement since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and paucity of funds from the Edo state government.

The minister said that a special presentation had to be made to President for funds to support Edo after the governor declared that the state lacked the resources to host the Festival. (NAN)

