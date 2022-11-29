NSF: 75-man Ebonyi contingent departs for Asaba

By Chukwuemeka Opara

A 75-man Ebonyi contingent on Tuesday, departed the state for Asaba for the 21st National Sports Festival scheduled for the Delta capital.

The Director of Sports in the state Sports Council, Emmanuel Utobo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the contingent comprised of 50 athletes and 25 officials.

Utobo said that the athletes would compete in 11 sports, wrestling, boxing, kick-boxing, weightlifting, swimming and para-swimming.

“The athletes would also compete in table tennis, para-table tennis, athletics, badminton and cricket.

“They would be competing in both male and female categories and have adequately trained to win laurels for the state.

“We are targeting gold medals at the festival to reciprocate the good gestures of the state governor in preparing and motivating the team,” he said.

Ben Okike, Permanent Secretary of the state ministry of Youth Development and Sports, charged the athletes to be good ambassadors of the state.

Okike who spoke on behalf of the state Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Charlse Akpuenika, urged them to compete with commitment to win laurels for the state.

“I congratulate you for succeeding in the trials of the various sporting events you would compete-in.

“Such success enabled you to represent the state in the main event and I urge you to replicate the feat of the trials in Asaba.

“Ebonyi government and its people would continue praying and supporting you to ensure your overall success at the festival,” he said.

Chukwuebuka Nweze, the state’s table tennis Head Coach, said that the athletes were poised to record victories at the festival.

“Three athletes would represent the state at the event, consisting of two able and one para athlete.

“All the athletes are males and have prepared adequately for the festival,” he said. (NAN)