NSF 2020: Wrestlers, coach promise medals haul for Enugu state

Wrestlers in Enugu state, who are preparing for the upcoming 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) billed to hold in Edo, have assured that they would win medals in different categories for the State.
The wrestlers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that they have been preparing hard for the sports fiesta.
One of the wrestlers, Chinye Godwin, from Delta, who had been representing the state in sports festivals, expressed confidence of doing well at the festival in Edo.
Godwin, expected to represent the state in 63kg category, said:“By God’s grace , I am ready for the festival with the daily training and I am waiting for the festival to begin.
“I started wrestling in the year 2000 and have been to many festivals, national camp and won medals for Enugu State.
“Even though the state is not ready to sponsors us, our chairman have assured us of his backing to ensure we are in Edo State to compete. It will be disappointing if the state failed us,” he said.
Also, Chekwubechi Nwachukwu, from Enugu State, said that the wrestlers have prepared well and that she would be targeting Gold and Silver medals at the fiesta.
“ I feel excited going to the festival but my greatest regret will be not participating. Several postponement of the festival have demoralised many. I love wrestling and anybody who loves sports never gives up no matter the circumstance,” Nwachukwu said
Also, the State’s Wrestling Coach, Clement Ejim, said that the wrestlers have been working hard in camp.
“We have never lost hope of going to the forthcoming NSF and I believe that we are going there to win medals for the state.
“I have a capable wrestlers both old and new ones and most of the old ones have won medals for the state in the past, ” he said.
He said that Chairman Enugu State Wrestling Association, Magnus Ede, also promised to sponsors the wrestlers to the festival.
“All we want from the state government is approval of participation and with that we will prove our worth in Edo, ” Ejim said. (NAN)
