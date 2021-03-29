NSF: 130 athletes to represent Ondo in 18 sports — OSSC boss

 Henry Babatunde, General Manager, Ondo Sports Council (OSSC), says 130 athletes will represent the in 18 sports at the National Sports Festival (NSF).

Babatunde stated this in an interview with the News of Nigeria ( Monday in Akure.

reports that the 19th NSF which had suffered several postponements is scheduled from April 4 to April 14 in .

He said the the athletes had been in open camp the past one week and will begin close camping from Monday to Friday.

Babatunde was optimistic that the contingent would have a great outing.

“All the athletes are coming to Akure to resume at the Ondo Sports Complex today. We will engage them in intensive training.

“Between and Friday, we are going to conclude our camping process and by Saturday, we will receive the touch of unity from Ekiti State in Akure before we depart ,” he said.

Babatunde expressed confidence that the state will surpass its performance at the last sports festival held in Abuja, especially in Wrestling, Kickboxing, Judo, Taekwondo and other sports.

The state came 10th the medal table during the 18th NSF in Abuja in 2019, with 14 gold, nine silver and 23 bronze medals.

reports that the athletes were earlier tested COVID-19 and administered with the vaccine as part of preparations the national fiesta.  (NAN)

