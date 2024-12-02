NSE’s President lauds Gov. Zulum’s infrastructural development achievements in Borno

Mrs Margaret Oguntala, the President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on Monday lauded Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno’s efforts on investment in the area of infrastructural development amidst insurgency.

Oguntala said this at the NSE’s combined retreat in Maiduguri on Monday.

She said the legacy infrastructure tour provided members of the society had enabled them to see the good performance of Zulum who is a member of the society.

“We are proud to count you among the distinguished members of our Society and assure you of our continued partnership in advancing sustainable development in Borno State,” she said.

Oguntala sympathised with the Government and people of Borno over the devastating flood caused by the breaching of Alau dam, and assured that the society would continue to stand with the people of Borno.

“Today, we remember those who suffered in this disaster and reaffirm our commitment to engineering solutions that mitigate such tragedies in the future.

“Leadership demands not only competence but also collaboration and foresight.

“This retreat offers you an invaluable opportunity to align your vision with the expectations of our members and the goals of our Society.”

Zulum, who was represented by Alhaji Bukar Tijani, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), commended the organisers of the retreat for bringing it to Borno.

Zulum said that the importance of the retreat cannot be overemphasised in restructuring the vision and mission of the NSE and the role it plays in the overall development of Nigeria.

Earlier, Mr Bashir Shettima, NSE’s branch Chairman in Borno, expressed gratitude to Zulum for hosting the event in Maiduguri and assured him of sustained support of NSE in executing his laudable programmes in transforming the state. (NAN)