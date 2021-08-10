NSE President urges youths to focus on their education

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr Babagana Mohammed, on urged Nigerian youths focus on their education have a better future.

Mohammed gave the advice at the opening ceremony of the 2021 NSE National Games holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) criminal would if Nigerian youths were gainfully employed.

“We want encourage the youth be serious and focus on their chosen careers.

“They should work  earn a living for themselves; if the youths are kept busy, crimes such as kidnaping, rape, banditry and terrorism would .

The games being featured at the competition include football, marathon walk, table tennis, volleyball and cycling.

Others are badminton, chess, scrabble, golf, tennis, monopoly and “ayo“.

The NSE president noted participating in sports would help to work tension.

“We came here to calm ourselves from the rigorous tensions of work and to grow sport ,’’ he said.

Mr Olaolu Ogunduyile, Chairman, 2021 NSE National Games Committee, said the essence of the event was to unite and help younger ones in .

“We need to meet in events like this; there is strength in unity and we need to unite so we can help the younger ones,“ he said.

The games,  which kicked off on Aug. 9,  will culminate in the society’s  Annual General (AGM) billed to hold between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26 in Enugu State with the theme “Energy Mix for National Economic Growth’

The AGM will, among other things, feature technical sessions, industrial excursion, group dynamics competition, exhibition, cultural night, fellowship symposium and elections. (NAN)

