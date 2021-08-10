NSE President urges youths to focus on their education

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr Babagana Mohammed, on Monday urged Nigerian youths to focus on their education to have a better future.

Mohammed gave the advice at the opening ceremony of the 2021 NSE National Engineering Games holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that criminal activities would reduce if Nigerian youths were gainfully employed.

“We want to encourage the youth to be serious and to focus on their chosen careers.

“They should work to earn a living for themselves; if the youths are kept busy, crimes such as kidnaping, rape, banditry and terrorism would reduce.

The games being featured at the competition include football, marathon walk, table tennis, volleyball and cycling.

Others are badminton, chess, scrabble, golf, tennis, monopoly and “ayo“.

The NSE president noted that participating in sports would help to reduce work tension.

“We came here to calm ourselves from the rigorous tensions of work and to grow sport activities in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Mr Olaolu Ogunduyile, Chairman, 2021 NSE National Engineering Games Committee, said the essence of the event was to unite and help younger ones in engineering.

“We need to meet in events like this; there is strength in unity and we need to unite so that we can help the younger ones,“ he said.

The games, which kicked off on Aug. 9, will culminate in the society’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) billed to hold between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26 in Enugu State with the theme “Energy Mix Development for National Economic Growth’

The AGM will, among other things, feature technical sessions, industrial excursion, group dynamics competition, engineering exhibition, cultural night, fellowship symposium and elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...